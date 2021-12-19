U’khand War Memorial Calendar presented to Army Chief

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 16 Dec: On the occasion of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Anniversary, today, Tarun Vijay, Chairman, Uttarakhand War Memorial, presented a new year calendar dedicated to General Bipin Rawat and the state’s fallen warriors like Major Vibhuti Dhaundiyal, Major Chitresh Bisht, Gajendra Singh Bisht, Jaswant Singh Rawat, Lt Col Dhan Singh Thapa, Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, etc., to Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

The Army Chief lauded the efforts of the Shaurya Sthal.

The unique calendar is priced at Rs 50 and can be ordered from warmrmorialuk@gmail.com