VoW ‘Joy of Words’ travels to ‘City of Joy’

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Keeping the flow and the literary celebrations going post Diwali, the Valley of Words is making a two-day-pit-stop at ‘The City of Joy,’ Kolkata, dedicating the 6th -7th weekend to the written word.

The iconic Bengal Club, venue partner for the fest, will witness a two-day cerebral outpouring of literature, art, culture and custom-made sessions around the shortlisted authors and their books in the English Fiction and Non-Fiction categories, alongside five book launches.

Being a hybrid event, the VoW team will cross geographical boundaries and connect the short-listed authors in the United States of America, United Kingdom and Sweden to the panelists from Kolkata.

Anjum Katyal, Co-Director of the Kolkata vertical, elaborates on what one should expect, “VoW Kolkata is a literary festival with a difference, curated around the VoW Book Awards shortlists in the English-language fiction and non-fiction categories. This weekend festival offers Kolkata’s booklovers a feast of subjects and points of view, new authors and seasoned veterans, perfectly suited to a city that loves to celebrate books, ideas, debate and discussion, covering women’s issues, history, art, visions of the future, crime, wildlife, poetry, translations and more. The authors are from across the length and breadth of India, as well as abroad. We plan this as a hybrid festival in the latest mode: live virtual link-ins from across the country and the globe will enable the city’s participants and audience to interact directly with those who are not physically present.”

Festival Director Dr Sanjeev Chopra highlights how different the Valley of Words Kolkata edition is from its previous two editions i.e. the Military History and Strategy held in New Delhi and the Hindi language -Fiction and Non-fiction vertical held in Vadodara in October, “The Joy of Words is a celebration of the word, and beyond! The focus of the Kolkata edition is on English Fiction and Non-Fiction, besides five book launches, along with an MoU with the National Digital Library of India and a Poetry-cafe with poets of Kolkata. The ten short listed books from the PFC VoW Awards will be featured, with lead discussants from Kolkata. All sessions are being recorded and will be on YouTube within an hour!”

Tune-in for more: https://www.youtube.com/c/ValleyofWordsLitFest

Valleyofwords.org for the latest updates