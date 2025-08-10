Whistling Woods International – A Journey Within

By Alok Ulfat

Recently, I was invited to conduct a workshop on Self-Realization for the students of Whistling Woods International (WWI), a premier institute for film, communication, and creative arts located in Mumbai’s Film City. Founded in 2006 by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, WWI offers a wide spectrum of programmes in filmmaking, acting, media, animation, fashion, design, and music.

Set amidst green hills, the 20-acre campus is equipped with world-class studios, editing suites, sound labs, and digital theatres. Yet, beyond the infrastructure, what truly stands out is the vibrant energy and creative intent of the institution.

The invitation came from Arvind Pandey, Head of the Acting Department at the WWI Actors’ Studio, which is devoted exclusively to actor training. Their curriculum builds a strong foundation in performance arts for film, theatre, and television. I was entrusted with a spirited group of 27 young aspiring actors, and together, over six immersive days, we explored the vast terrain of the self and its many layers.

Our work centred on the exploration of the Soil, Soul, and Spirit of the actor. Through my Inside Out approach, we navigated processes that awakened both the visible and invisible dimensions of the performer. The students engaged in intuitive movement, observation, Avikal Kriya, voice and speech work, singing, poetry, creative writing, journaling, painting, sketching, and presentations—practices that ignite the imagination and invite authentic, out-of-the-box thinking.

We touched on a wide range of subjects, drawing from India’s rich philosophical heritage, storytelling traditions, and spiritual thought. I shared reflections on Bharatiya culture, seers, sadhus, mystics, and thinkers, alongside voices from around the world. The central inquiry remained: What does it mean to be authentic? How do we live and perform from a place of Inner Alignment? The aim was not merely to train actors, but to guide these young individuals toward an understanding of self-realisation.

My teaching material emerges from years of travel, study, seeking the truth and lived experience across cultures, philosophies, social sciences, and various forms of theatre, yoga, and natural living. I value the confluence of Indian wisdom traditions with global thought, and my workshops offer experiential practices that connect participants with their inner truth, creative freedom, and responsibility.

The students, aged 17 to 22, reflected a pattern I have observed for decades: in today’s stressful times, the inner world receives little attention. Educational systems excel at sharpening physical and intellectual faculties but often neglect emotional and intuitive development. Left-brain skills—logic, analysis, competition—are emphasised, while the right hemisphere, home to creativity, emotion, and holistic perception, remains undernourished.

I believe that without integrating both hemispheres of the brain, we fall short of our human potential. Material success may bring comfort, but lasting joy comes from discovering the fullness of one’s being. When writing a poem, for instance, the right brain conceives the metaphor, while the left shapes the language. An actor draws emotional truth from the right and memorises lines with the left. True artistry—and true living—require both.

To their credit, Whistling Woods recognises this, which is perhaps why they invited me. The openness of the environment, the supportive staff, and the creative freedom made our work both deep and fruitful.

Acting is often misunderstood as the art of becoming someone else. The paradox is this: the more deeply actors know themselves, the more truthfully they can embody another. At the heart of great performance lies Inner Alignment—a state where body, mind, emotion, and intention are in harmony. My Avikal I A process works on both seen and unseen levels, helping artists access the source of genuine expression. The workshop supported the holistic development of students, going beyond craft and technique into the realm of inner discovery.

I will be starting new acting workshops for actors of all ages in Dehradun from 20 August 2025. All interested may contact me at alokulfat@gmail.com.

Bringing self-realisation to young adults requires a space that feels safe, relevant, experiential, and empowering. At this age, they question both the world and themselves. They resist definitions, yet hunger for meaning. Inner Alignment isn’t something you “get right” once—it’s a daily returning, a quiet willingness to stand unarmoured before others and let the character move through you, rather than be manufactured by you.

I left Whistling Woods with a full heart. The warmth of my reception and the sincerity of the young seekers were deeply moving. Each time I leave such a space, I wonder if our paths will cross again. Over the years, many of my students have found their place in film, theatre, media, and art. Each time I see their light shine, I feel both pride and humility. The ego soars and then returns home. There is always so much more to learn and continue to discover that which we call the SELF. Let’s take a moment to listen…not outside, but within.

(Alok Ulfat is a theatre practitioner, actor-teacher, director, writer, and cultural facilitator. Known for his unique approach that blends art, self-inquiry, and social impact, he has made significant contributions to both actor training and children’s holistic education over three decades. His “Inside Out – Acting for Life” approach integrates personal growth with artistic exploration and social responsibility. His work spans schools, colleges, cultural institutions, and performance spaces across India and abroad, fostering self-awareness, empathy, and creative expression in learners of all ages. His dream is to contribute to a beautiful and culturally rich world.)