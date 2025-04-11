Will end illegal occupation of Waqf properties in U’khand: Dhami

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 10 Apr: The state government appears keen to ensure a rigorous investigation into the ‘ever-expanding’ list of Waqf properties across the state. In this regard, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued directives to the Minority Welfare Department and other authorities concerned like the revenue department to undertake a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

Sources claim that a striking development has raised pertinent questions regarding an unusual surge in the number of Waqf Board properties in the state. At the time of Uttarakhand’s formation in 2003, a total of 2,078 Waqf properties were registered under the Uttarakhand Waqf Board which were transferred from Uttar Pradesh. However, the count has since more than doubled to 5,183, leaving one to ponder whether these additions stem from genuine donations or some other undisclosed reasons.

It has emerged that a substantial portion of these newly included properties in the Waqf in reality belong to the government but were later encroached on and thereafter listed under the Waqf Board. The directive issued by the Chief Minister has sent ripples across Dehradun and other districts, prompting heightened discussions on the matter.

It may be recalled that, while on a tour to his old assembly constituency of Khatima, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also interacted with the local media persons. While responding to queries posed by them in Khatima, he reiterated the state’s commitment to investigating the status of Waqf Board properties across the state. Raising concerns over the staggering rise in numbers, he further questioned how the count had increased so significantly over the years. Assuring the public of stringent action in this regard, he asserted that an investigation was underway on Waqf properties in the state and any Waqf property found to be established on encroached government land would be vested with the government and utilised in the public interest.

Sources in the government claim that this decision aligns with Uttarakhand’s broader policy to curb illegal encroachments and regulate land ownership within the state. Authorities have been tasked with examining records and identifying properties acquired under questionable circumstances.