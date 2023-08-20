Art exhibition begins at Tanshi Art Studio

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Art Vogue Season Four is being organised by Tanshi Art Studio. It was inaugurated today by DGP Ashok Kumar. As many as 17 participants are participating in this exhibition, which will run till 31 August.

The exhibition was inaugurated by DGP Ashok Kumar in the studio located on Tilak Road by cutting the ribbon.

Appreciating the work of all the artists present there, the DGP was very happy to see that the creativity in the youth has increased over time.

Organiser Smriti Lal said that this is the fourth season of her art exhibition and she has received appreciation and an award from the Governor of Uttarakhand for her work. So that new artists can also get a platform to showcase their art, this event is organised every year. She recalled that, earlier, artists did not get many opportunities, which was why she was working to give a platform to the youth to showcase their art and also create new forms. They also get a chance to meet and understand each other’s art.

Colonel Bhaskar Bharti (Retd), Dr Dushyant Singh Gaur, Rashmi Naithani, Sneha Tomar, Deepak Nainwal, Harshit Verma, Nituj HH Lal, Neena Verma, Shelly Goyal, Shubhangi Nautiyal, Monika Kadian, Radhika Agarwal, Meenakshi Arya are among the talents exhibiting at the exhibition. Natasha S Kumar, Sanjana Singh, Smriti Lal, Komal Bothra were among those present. The programme was conducted by Anuradha Tandon.