Dhan Singh Rawat nominated to Ayushman Bharat Scheme MSG

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Aug: Uttarakhand’s Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has been nominated as a member of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) constituted under the chairmanship of the Union Health Minister for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission by the Union Health Ministry.

The Mission Steering Group will undertake policy-direction work besides monitoring the progress and overall implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) across the country. Rawat today expressed his gratitude to the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, for nominating him as a member of the Mission Steering Group.

It may be recalled that the MSG has been accorded the status of the apex policy making and governing body constituted under the National Health Mission, which will provide policy directions and guidance besides monitoring the progress and effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The Health Ministers of the states of Kerala and Sikkim, who have made extensive reforms in the field of health services, have also been nominated as members in the MSG. Apart from this, eminent public health professionals from across the country including members of NITI Aayog (Health), Ministers of Health and Linear Ministries, Secretaries of key Ministries have been nominated to the MSG.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawat claimed that every effort would be made by him and the other members to fulfil the aspirations of the Union Government in this regard. He disclosed that the first meeting of MSG has been scheduled to be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of the Union Health Minister in Delhi and he would also participate.

In the meeting, along with discussion on various aspects related to Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, discussions are also likely to be held on preparing the roadmap for the future. Rawat said that digital health ID cards of people are being made under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in the state. So far, digital health IDs of more than 22 lakh people had been made. The Departmental Minister added that digitisation of health care institutions like hospitals, clinics and health and wellness centres would be done under the National Health Authority (NHA). Under this, by connecting all hospitals and other health facilities through digital means, the processes would be simplified.