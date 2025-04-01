District Admin files cases under serious sections against buckwheat flour suppliers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, the Dehradun district administration has taken stringent measures against suppliers, retailers, and wholesalers involved in selling adulterated buckwheat flour, which led to several people falling ill in the district. Cases have been filed under serious sections of the relevant laws, and stock has been seized. The authorities claim to be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to safeguard public health.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal has deployed magistrates at District Hospital, Doon Hospital, and at Mahant Indresh Hospital where the affected persons have been admitted, to ensure effective treatment and smooth coordination for patients. An appeal was made to the residents to exercise caution by purchasing buckwheat and water chestnuts (Singhara) in whole form and consuming them only after grinding.

Citizens have been urged to report suspected cases of adulteration to the Police Control Room at 112, the District Disaster Operation Centre at 01352626066, or the SDM and CO concerned.

According to the District Disaster Management Control Room, 105 patients have been admitted to Doon Hospital, 90 to Coronation Hospital, and 30 to Indresh Hospital after consuming adulterated buckwheat flour. All patients are under treatment by the hospital administration.

The District Magistrate asserted that those endangering the health of the elderly, women, and children will face strict action. He also indicated that food safety officers may also face accountability for any negligence in ensuring the quality of supplies. The administration’s decisive actions underscore their commitment to public welfare and the health of citizens.