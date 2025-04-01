Effective measures being implemented to deal with water woes in summer, claims Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: The drinking water department, Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, has claimed to have initiated comprehensive measures to address the anticipated drinking water crisis during the coming summer season. It has claimed that the efforts are focused on ensuring uninterrupted power supply with adequate voltage for tube wells and pumping schemes, utilising treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for construction and other activities, and maintaining pipelines in optimal condition. Lessons from previous years have made the department vigilant in averting potential challenges.

Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Secretary Shailesh Bagoli has issued directives to all District Magistrates in the state in this regard. He has directed the DMs to launch campaigns at district level in the first fortnight of April to repair pipeline leakages. He also stressed on greater coordination between relevant departments to ensure proper cleaning of reservoirs and water structures, particularly those along travel routes.

According to Bagoli, efforts are also aimed at preventing wastage or leakage of water, with dry washing and recycling mandated at vehicle service centres. Regular inspections of tanker filling points have been directed to be undertaken on priority basis alongside measures to ensure regular cleaning, painting, and leakage repair of tankers. Bagoli has claimed that water quality remains a top priority for the department.

To maintain the smooth operation of tube wells and pumping schemes, uninterrupted power supply is crucial. The electricity department has been requested by the Peyjal Nigam to provide necessary support.

The General Manager of the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan observed that power disruptions and low voltage are common issues during summer, requiring cooperation from the electricity department to ensure efficiency in uninterrupted power supply.

The department has also advocated utilisation of STP-treated water for irrigation and construction for areas managed by Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA). Bagoli shared that treated water available at Kargi Chowk can be availed free of cost for other activities.

According to the officials, district-level control rooms are being established to expedite the resolution of drinking water complaints. These control rooms will register and document the consumer grievances and ensure consistent follow-up to address issues. Given the heightened fire risks during summer, officers in the department have also been directed to ensure that fire hydrants in all the places where they are installed, are functional. Joint inspections with the fire department will be conducted to review arrangements.