UCC in U’khand will inspire rest of India to follow suit: Dhami

CM participates in felicitation event for UCC implementation in Bareilly

By Our Staff Reporter

Bareilly, 31 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised by Invertis University, Bareilly, today to commemorate the pioneering implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. While addressing the gathering, Dhami asserted that the Ganga of UCC originating from Uttarakhand will awaken a new consciousness and inspire other states to progress in this direction. He spoke at length about the noteworthy role played by the people of Uttarakhand in achieving this momentous milestone, which, he claimed, ensures a fair and just legal framework for all citizens. The CM also underlined the importance of UCC in empowering women, removing discrimination in inheritance and property rights, and eliminating societal malpractices. Dhami reiterated that the UCC is not intended to oppose any religion or sect or to discriminate against any faith but aims to establish harmony while retaining the foundational beliefs and practices of all religions.

Responding to concerns regarding the registration of live-in relationships under UCC, Dhami clarified that the provision seeks to safeguard the rights of women and children from such unions. He expressed hope that Uttarakhand’s implementation of UCC would act as a beacon, inspiring states across the nation to adopt similar initiatives.

The CM claimed that India is undergoing transformative changes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership under whose guidance, landmark actions such as the removal of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, and construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya have been ensured. He credited these historic developments for inspiring Uttarakhand to undertake the bold initiative of UCC implementation.

The felicitation ceremony also witnessed participation of local MP Kshatrapal Gangwar, Minister of State Arun Kumar, Lal Batti holder Vinay Ruhela, Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam, MLA Raghavendra Sharma, and other prominent dignitaries, who lauded the Chief Minister’s leadership in bringing about this historic change.