Doon Police gets remand of two accused in Jewellery Heist

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Dehradun Police have managed to arrest two suspects and get police remand of Amrit Kumar and Vishal Kumar, who were involved in the conspiracy and funding of the robbery.

It may be recalled that the Reliance Jewels showroom located on Rajpur Road here had been robbed on 9 November, which was the occasion of State Formation Day.

These two accused had been arrested by Doon Police from Bihar on 15 November. After this they were produced in Hajipur court of Bihar and their transit remand has been obtained by Doon Police. As per the Police sources, they are being brought on transit remand to Dehradun where they will be thoroughly interrogated in connection with the robbery incident.

The Dehradun Police have claimed that efforts are being made to destroy the network of these gangs which are causing terror in incidents of robbery across the country. This gang has been allegedly involved in several major robberies across the country and, in most cases, jewellery showrooms have been looted. The gang leader, Subodh Kumar, was already under arrest by Maharashtra Police in connection with robbery at a jewellery showroom in Latur Maharashtra. A team of Doon Police is already in Latur to interrogate him. So far, it has been learnt that most of the gang members are close relatives of each other and most of the jewellery looted by the gang was sold in Nepal. Most of the robberies have been committed after deep planning and recce and with meticulous planning and by using stolen vehicles.