Ram & India – Significance of Religion and Faith

By Venu Agrahari Dhingra

In India, religion and faith are deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric, with a diverse array of beliefs coexisting harmoniously. Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and other religions contribute to the rich tapestry of India’s spiritual landscape. Ram, a revered figure in Hinduism, symbolises virtues like righteousness and devotion. The Ramayana, an epic centred around Lord Rama, holds significant cultural importance, transcending religious boundaries and influencing moral values in Indian society. The country’s pluralistic ethos encourages mutual respect for various faiths, fostering a unique blend of religious coexistence that has defined India for centuries.

Temples dedicated to various deities dot the landscape, becoming not only places of worship but also cultural landmarks. Festivals like Diwali, Holi, and Navaratri are celebrated with fervour, fostering a sense of community and shared identity.

Hinduism’s adaptability and inclusivity have allowed it to coexist with other religions in India, contributing to the country’s religious diversity. Despite its ancient roots, Hinduism continues to evolve, embodying a living tradition that remains integral to the identity of millions in India.

The construction or inauguration of the temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya on 22 January is a deeply emotional and significant event for Hindus. Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, and the temple’s establishment holds immense religious and cultural importance.

For many Hindus, this occasion symbolises the fulfilment of a longstanding dream and the restoration of a sacred site associated with Lord Ram. The construction of the temple has been a subject of historical and legal disputes, and its completion is seen as a moment of triumph for those who have advocated for the temple’s construction.

The emotional connection is rooted in the reverence for Lord Ram and the belief that the temple stands as a testament to the faith and cultural identity of millions of Hindus. The event is likely to evoke a sense of unity, celebration, and pride among the Hindu community as they witness the realisation of a spiritual and cultural aspiration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called it a triumph for the country and requested all the citizens to celebrate the day as Diwali and to light diyas.

The day marks an emotional moment for each follower of Hindu religion.

Lord Ram is a revered figure in Hinduism and holds great cultural and religious significance in India. He is considered the Seventh Avatar of the God Vishnu and is a central character in the epic Ramayana. Lord Ram is seen as an embodiment of dharma (righteousness) and is revered for his virtues, leadership, and devotion to duty. His life and teachings have profoundly influenced Indian culture, ethics, and values, making him a symbol of ideal kingship and moral conduct. The celebration of festivals like Diwali revolves around the narrative of Lord Ram, further emphasising his importance in the cultural and spiritual heritage of India.

India and Hinduism share a deep and symbiotic relationship that spans millennia. Hinduism, one of the world’s oldest religions, has been a profound influence on the cultural, social and philosophical aspects of Indian society. The diversity within Hinduism, reflected in various traditions, rituals, and philosophical schools, mirrors the pluralistic nature of India itself.

Sacred texts like the Vedas, Upanishads, and epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana form the foundation of Hindu philosophy, shaping moral and ethical values. The concept of dharma, karma, and moksha are fundamental to Hindu thought, providing a framework for righteous living and spiritual evolution.

It will indeed be a great day for all the Hindus when the Idol of Lord Ram will be deified after the ‘Pran Prathishtha’ in the ‘Garbh Grih’, which is the most sacred place in the temple.

(Venu Agrahari Dhingra is the author of “Power Women – India’s Political Winners”)