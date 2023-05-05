Rich tributes paid to freedom fighter Jogaram Tamta

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: A tribute meeting was organised on the occasion of the death anniversary of freedom fighter , politician and social worker, Jogaram Tamta on Wednesday here. The meeting was organised by Jogaram Tamta ’s daughter, Asha Lal Tamta , who is a senior Congress leader and a well known social activist herself.

On this occasion, Sushil Tyagi, General Secretary of United Civil Organisation, Chaudhary Omveer, National President of Freedom Fighter Family Committee, Awadhesh Pant, General Secretary, Shashank Gupta, Sudhir Kaushik, General Secretary of Freedom Fighter Successors Welfare Committee, Mukesh Sharma, Prem Khanna were among those who attended the tribute meeting and threw light on the life and contribution of Late Joga Ram Tamta . President of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal Sulochana Ishtwal, Asha Sharma, Viswambhar Sharma, ML Tamta , Ravindra Kashyap, Vikas Khanna GMR Saklani also addressed the tribute meeting and put forth their views. They felt that the freedom fighters have been forgotten today, their dependent families are fighting for their rights. They expressed the need for all organisations to unite and fight a common battle for this.