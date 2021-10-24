BJP cancels all events till disaster situation normalises, to help victims

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Oct: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand has cancelled all its scheduled events and programmes, till the disaster situation normalises in the state. This was confirmed by BJP State President Madan Kaushik while touring Ramnagar near Nainital. Kaushik said that after the disaster, all programs of the party organisation have been postponed until normalcy is restored. He added that the party leaders and the workers have been directed to reach out to the disaster victims and their families and provide them all possible help instead. Kaushik claimed that the first goal of the party was to help those in need in this hour of disaster in the state. Kaushik himself is touring disaster hit Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, to meet the disaster victims and the families of those who have lost their lives in the disaster. During his visit, he visited Rudrapur, Haldwani and Nainital and he also reached Chukum village of Ramnagar area today and met the victims. Kaushik also repeated what was claimed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his stay in Uttarakhand. Kaushik said that the state had received a timely warning of the disaster and therefore the state disaster management machinery and the respective district administrations were able to ensure lesser loss of lives due to prompt response to the disaster. He said that BJP workers remained with the victims in this hour of grief and were still engaged in relief work continuously. Kaushik said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was constantly reaching out to the victims and all possible help was being provided. The Prime Minister was monitoring the situation and Home Minister Amit Shah himself had visited the state and assured all possible help. The party has set up two centres for disaster relief in Dehradun and Haldwani. All the necessary items of daily use would be provided to the victims from these centres and the work of distribution of materials from these centres has already started by the party. Kaushik said that whether it was the work of relocation of villages or distribution of relief funds, BJP workers would act as a bridge between the government and the victims. He said that the disaster was big, but the timely assistance given by the Central Government, including NDRF, Air Force planes and Army, including Uttarakhand Police personnel, SDRF, saved thousands of lives. Kaushik said that in this hour of grief, the party was standing with the government and was providing necessary relief material to the victims. State media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan was also present with him on this occasion.